Nassau County man accused of skinning neighbor's pet pig

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Nine months after Nassau County deputies were called to a home in reference to an allegation of misdemeanor animal cruelty, a suspect was taken into custody on a warrant.

Tyler Christian Tillis, 20, of Yulee, is charged with one count of animal cruelty after investigators said he killed and skinned his neighbor's pet pig.

According to a case report obtained by News4Jax, on Jan. 26, a deputy was called to a home on Dick King Road to investigate an allegation of animal cruelty. The report shows a husband and wife both told the deputy that Tillis had killed their pig and was currently skinning the animal. The couple told the deputy that the pig was killed three days prior to them calling the Sheriff's Office and that the case was originally a civil matter. According to the case report, the issue became a criminal matter when the couple said they received a Facebook message from Tillis, who stated that he skinned their pet pig but was not the person who shot the pig.

When the deputy spoke to two different neighbors, they told the deputy that, on Jan. 23, Tillis arrived at their home and asked for help skinning a pig. When they asked Tillis where he got the pig, he reportedly told them it was a neighbor's pig, so they asked him to leave and contacted the animal's owners. One of the neighbors who asked Tillis to leave told the deputy that he went to Tillis' home and observed Tillis skinning the pig on a table, according to the case report.

The arresting deputy noted in the report that, when he arrived on scene, he noticed a large pile of dog food on the ground with a large pool of blood around it. The report shows Tillis was asked if he lured the pig with dog food to shoot it, but Tillis' response to the question was redacted from the report.

Deputies took pictures of the Facebook message that Tillis reportedly sent to the pig's owners and kept those pictures as evidence.

Tillis was arrested at 5:46 a.m. Thursday on a warrant, according to the report. By 8:28 a.m. Thursday, he had been released from the Nassau County jail on a $2,500 bond, online jail records show.

According to the report, the case is still under investigation.

