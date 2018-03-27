Nassau County manager resigns to 'focus on family'

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - The county manager for Nassau County has resigned just over a year after taking the job, citing a need to “focus more on family.”

Shanea Jones notified the county of her decision Monday night. Her resignation is effective July 2.

Jones started the job Feb. 6, 2017, with a $150,000 a year salary.

DOCUMENTS: Shanae Jones resignation letter | County manager contract

She has been employed by the county for 14 years in various positions, including an accountant for the Clerk of Courts, a budget coordinator for the Board of County Commissioners, the OMB director for the Board and the assistant county manager.

She said she will be retiring from the Florida Retirement System and offered to help find her replacement.

“This is not an easy decision, but it is necessary, and I appreciate your understanding,” Jones wrote in her resignation letter.

Jones has a bachelor’s in Business Administration from the University of Florida and an MBA from the University of North Florida.

