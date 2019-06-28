Nassau Humane Society saves 15 dogs from Korean Meat Farms

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - The Nassau Humane Society saved 15 dogs from Korean Meat Farms with a new partnership with Humane Society International.

The Operations Director at the society drove the dogs to safety on Friday. The dogs were brought back to the Nassau Humane Society.

"We have included some footage of the dogs' initial rescue in Korea and we will keep you updated on the dogs' journey to Fernandina Beach," the society said.

If you would like to help us fund this rescue mission, you can do so at www.nassauhumane.org, or directly at the shelter 639 Airport Rd., Fernandina Beach, Fl. 32034

