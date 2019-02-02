Walmart thieves strike pedestrian during getaway, officers say

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A man and a woman suspected of stealing from a Walmart took off from the store -- and in the parking lot, hit a pedestrian with their car, police said.

The suspected theft took place at about 7:40 p.m. Friday, according to the Fernandina Beach Police Department.

"As suspicion of their actions grew and associates began to watch them, (the pair) became anxious and fled the store," officers said.

The woman was believed to be driving when the couple hit the pedestrian. That person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a silver Mercedes-Benz.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tina Smith at 904-310-3216.​

