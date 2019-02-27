Photos show bruises, scratches on woman charged in hairstylist's murder

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Discovery material released Wednesday by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office reveals photos showing bruises on the hands and face of the woman charged in the murder of a missing Nassau County hairstylist.

Kimberly Kessler is charged with first-degree premeditated murder after the disapperance of Joleen Cummings. Kessler is believed to be the last person who saw the 34-year-old mother of three on May 12, 2018 at the Tangles Hair Salon in Yulee where they both worked.

The new files contain photos, videos, interviews and other documents. The News4Jax I-TEAM is currently sifting through the discovery material and will update this article when new information becomes clear.

GALLERY: Photos show Kimberly Kessler with bruises, scratches

Cummings' body has not been found, but Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper and prosecutors feel like they have enough evidence to secure a conviction.

Kessler, who Leeper said has lived in 33 cities in 14 states under 17 names since 1996, is being held in the Duval County jail without bond.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.