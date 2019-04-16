Pippi Longstocking's Fernandina Beach home is for sale

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. - One of Fernandina Beach's most famous houses is up for sale.

The home, built in 1888 by Captain James Bell, was featured as "Villa Villekulla," the fictional home of Pippi Longstocking in the movie "The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking."

"The bright green and red, four bedroom, three bathroom home is 2,200 square feet, and it overlooks the former Spanish fort San Carlos," The Lakeland Ledger reports.

Pippi’s house is on the market for $750,000.

Click here for more photos and information.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.