Recognize him? Deputies say man burglarized Yulee internet cafe

YULEE, Fla. - Deputies with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office asked for help Friday identifying a man they said burglarized an internet cafe in Yulee.

According to investigators, the man stole money from a safe in July at the Track Arcade on State Road 200 just west of U.S. Highway 17.

Anyone with information that could help the Sheriff's Office is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS. They can also call the Sheriff's Office at 904-548-4064 and reference case number 2019-78754.

