Rodeo coming to Callahan this weekend

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Grab your chaps and hold on tight because the rodeo is in town!

Flying G Rodeo events will be held on October 11 and 12 at the Callahan Speedway.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 8 p.m.

Events include: Bull riding, Junior bull riding, Chute dogging, Tie down roping, Team roping, Breakaway roping, Barrel racing, Junior barrel racing, Kids calf scramble and more!

Entertainment will be Cliff Hollywood Harris with a special performance by Justice Rayne Rossignol.

Admission:

Ages 5 & under is free!

Ages 6-12: $7

Ages 13 & up: $12

We tip our hats to the men and women who will be riding this weekend. Good luck!

