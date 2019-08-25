Search on for 3 relatives accused of battery, more in Nassau County

Pictured left to right- Shane Tyson, Britton Tyson and Mark Tyson wanted in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - All in the family? The Nassau County Sheriff's Office has issued felony warrants for three teenagers who are related: Shane Tyson, Mark Tyson, and Britton Tyson. Shane and Mark Tyson are brothers, and Britton Tyson is their cousin.

Their last name may sound familiar. Mark Tyson Sr.is Shane and Mark Tyson Jr.'s father.

He's the Hilliard man who was charged with aggravated battery, felony battery, armed trespassing, motor vehicle theft, possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest earlier this month in connection with a beating incident that happened in July.

The police report said three others were with Tyson at the time, including Shane and Mark Tyson Jr.

The victim in the beating case suffered a broken nose, broken ribs, a fractured spine and other injuries to his head, chest and arms. He recovered in the trauma unit at the University of Florida Health.

Tyson Sr. has multiple mug shots from other incidents, as well. The photos feature his tattoos, one of which reads, "White Pride" across his neck.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is now looking for Tyson's sons and nephew.

Shane Wade Tyson, 18, is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He's being charged with aggravated battery, felony battery and armed trespass.

Britton Lamar Tyson, 17, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 125 lbs. He has brown hair with hazel eyes. He's wanted on Juvenile charges of battery, felony battery, and armed trespass.

Mark Lee Tyson Jr., who is sometimes called LilMark' is 16 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

He's wanted on juvenile charges of battery, felony battery and armed trespass.

If you recognize any of the fugitives or have information that could help deputies find them, you're asked to call the nonemergency number of the Nassau County Sheriff's Office at 904-225-5174.

Reference case number 2019-80126.

If you would like to remain anonymous and report a crime tip, call the First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Tips leading to an arrest and conviction may qualify for a reward of up to $3,000.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.