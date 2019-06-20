Sheriff: 3 men rob Callahan internet cafe at gunpoint

CALLAHAN, Fla. - Deputies are searching for three men who held up an internet cafe in Callahan early Thursday.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said that the three men were inside the Cyber Center on U.S. 1 around 2:45 a.m.

Leeper said that when all the other patrons left the internet cafe, the men pulled out semi-automatic handguns and robbed the business clerk of $6,500.

After the robbery, all three suspects got into a small black 4-door vehicle and drove off.

Leeper said the suspects were described as black males, each about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and appearing to be about 18 to 20 years old.

One of the men, who had a slender/medium build and short hair, was wearing dark pants and a black hoodie. Another man, who had a slender/medium build and dreadlocks, was wearing a dark long-sleeve jacket and dark pants. The third man, who had a slim build, was wearing tight white yoga pants and a white long-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information about the identities of the men can contact the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office at 904-548-4034 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

