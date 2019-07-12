Sheriff: Teen bitten by shark while vacationing on Amelia Island

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. - A teenage girl was bitten by a shark Friday morning while she was vacationing on Amelia Island, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

It happened about 7:30 a.m. as the 16-year-old was boogie boarding at the beach near the Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort, where she was a guest, Leeper told News4Jax.

The sheriff described the shark bite to the teen's foot as "serious."

Friday's shark bite was the third this year in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia waters.

Area shark bites in recent years

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.