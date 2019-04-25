Sunbathing woman run over by Jeep at Amelia Island beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A St. Marys woman was taken to the hospital with leg injuries Wednesday after she was run over by a sport-utility vehicle while sunbathing on the beach in Amelia Island.

The 38-year-old woman was lying in the sand near the shoreline at Peters Point Park off South Fletcher Avenue about 4:30 p.m. when a Jeep drove over her legs, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman was taken to Baptist Medical Center Nassau in Fernandina Beach for treatment, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

The Jeep, described as a light-colored late model Wrangler with a black canvas top and a spare tire on the back, left the beach afterward. Witnesses told deputies there appeared to be two people inside.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of the vehicle involved is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 225-5174.

