Traffic stop leads to discovery of 3 kids not properly strapped in, 2 arrests

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - A traffic stop for an active warrant and suspicion of driving without a valid license turned into a child neglect case that sent two people to jail early Tuesday morning, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

Daryl Roberts Jr., 44, of Orlando, and Jennifer Wylie, 38, of Jacksonville, are each charged with three counts of felony child neglect.

According to an arrest report obtained by News4Jax, a Nassau County deputy was on patrol near Maplewood Court about 2 a.m. when he spotted a GMC Yukon hauling a trailer. The deputy noted in the report that he had prior knowledge that the driver of the SUV was Roberts, who had an active Nassau County warrant and without a valid driver’s license, as Roberts' license had been suspended since May 2001.

The deputy with prior knowledge of Roberts and another deputy attempted to pull over the SUV when, according to the deputies, the SUV sped up and swerved into the opposite lane of travel that led to a brief chase along Ratliff Road until the SUV finally came to a stop.

Roberts and Wylie were both removed from the SUV and take into custody.

Deputies noted in the report that two children were in the middle seat of the SUV. Deputies said one of the children was standing on a large amount of loose items and not strapped into a car seat while the other child was sitting in a car seat that was not belted down. According to the report, deputies located a third child in a car seat carrier that was not loose and not properly strapped in in.

Deputies said that child was sitting behind a rusted car radiator with sharp edges at the head of the seat. The report states the third child that was also covered by black garbage bags and steel toe boots. The child, according to deputies, appeared to be severely overheated, covered in sweat and unresponsive to touch or voice. The child was taken out of the SUV and placed into an air-conditioned patrol car to cool off until paramedics could arrive. According to the report, it took five minutes for the child to cool and appear to be back to normal.

As deputies investigated the SUV, they said determined the vehicle tag nor the vehicle belonged to Roberts or Wylie. Deputies also noted in the report that conditions inside the SUV were very deplorable with:

Garbage

Auto parts

Wet clothing

Massive amounts of clothing

Hazardous tools

Deputies said a search of the SUV turned up marijuana and crystal meth.

According to the report, Wylie told deputies that the marijuana belonged to her and that they were all living out of the SUV.

Deputies also noted in the report that the children were given bottled water and Gatorade and that the children were "extremely hungry," so the deputies purchased the children a Happy Meal from McDonald’s.

In addition to the being charged with three counts of child neglect, Wylie is also charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, according to online Nassau County jail records.

Roberts is also charged with three counts of child neglect, as well as four misdemeanor counts of failing to appear in court, one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license and one felony count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon because deputies said he was in possession of pepper spray.

Florida Department of Corrections records show that Roberts served more than a year in prison in the mid-1990s for a burglary conviction in Duval County.

