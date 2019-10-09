Troopers: 1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash near Callahan

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - A man was killed and two people were injured in a head-on crash Tuesday morning near Callahan, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on Lem Turner Road just north of Gator Lane.

According to the Highway Patrol, a 52-year-old Callahan man was driving a Honda Civic north on Lem Turner Road when he lost control of the car, crossed over into the southbound lane and collided head-on with the front of a Ford Escape traveling south on Lem Turner Road.

Troopers said the impact caused both vehicles to go off the road, with the Civic stopping on the outside, northbound shoulder and the Escape overturning in a ditch.

The driver of the Civic, identified as Douglas L. Adams, died at the scene, troopers said.

According to the Highway Patrol, the 63-year-old Callahan woman driving the Escape was take to UF Health hospital with critical injuries and the passenger in the Escape, a 53-year-old Callahan man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

