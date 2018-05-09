West Nassau High student charged after teacher shoved

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A West Nassau High School student faces a felony charge after shoving a teacher who was trying to break up a fight, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

The fight broke out between several students in the school gym sometime Tuesday afternoon. At some point, witnesses said, one of the students pushed and yelled at a teacher who intervened.

That student, Tyrence Lee Simmons, acknowledged getting upset and shoving the teacher because he thought the teacher “put his cousin in a choke hold,” according to a copy of his arrest report.

A school resource officer concluded the teacher was acting appropriately when he tried to separate the students, the report said. Simmons, 18, was arrested on a charge of battery on school personnel.

Nassau County jail logs show Simmons was released Wednesday after posting $2,500 bond.

