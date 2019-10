HILLIARD, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Friday afternoon in Hilliard, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Bill Leeper told News4Jax the pedestrian, a woman, stepped out in front of the train. The scene was on Andrews Road near US-23.

Leeper said the conductor sounded the train's horn before the woman was struck. The woman, who was not identified, died at the scene.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.