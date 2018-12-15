Yulee drivers have 2 more years of construction on State Road 200

YULEE, Fla. - Drivers in Yulee, Florida, are fed up with the ongoing construction on State Road 200 also known as A1A, but they are going to have to endure it for about two more years.

Construction crews working on the road are not just active during the workweek but also on the weekend. Westbound lanes are closed Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. That's in addition to the closures that happen from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

"They always pick the worst times to do it. I don’t know why they couldn’t do it at night," said Yulee driver Mike.

Drivers say it's a neverending headache trying to get around on State Road 200.

"It’s ridiculous. It’s beating all the cars to pieces. There’s pot holes everywhere," Anthony West said. "It’s a mess. There are holes in the road. Tires get punctured. Every time it rains, there is standing water all over the roads. It’s just an absolute mess."

West isn't sure the improvements and expansion will do the trick in the long run.

"I don’t know. Yulee is growing so much. I’m not sure even a three-lane road is going to be enough to handle all the growth up here," West said.

Construction is on track to be done on time. The road expansion on State Road 200 in between O'Neil Scott Road and Rubin Lane is expected to be complete by spring of 2020.

The new, diverging diamond interchange at State Road 200 and Interstate 95 is scheduled for completion by summer of 2020.

