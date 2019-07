YULEE, Fla. - A heads up for parents and students of Yulee High School who might be on campus during the summer: the Nassau County Sheriff's Office plans to conduct an active shooter drill at the school on Tuesday.

According to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, the active shooter training will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 11:30 a.m.

Law enforcement and fire rescue vehicles will likely be seen on campus.

