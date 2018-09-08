Yulee man killed in early morning crash in Nassau County Saturday

YULEE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Chester Road in Yulee around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Troopers said the driver of a Cadillac slammed into the back of a white Pontiac that was stopped in the northbound lane, causing the car to flip and partially eject the driver, who died at the scene.

The driver who died in the crash has been identified as Dustin Demers, 27, of Yulee, Florida. No one else was in the car, according to the FHP.

The driver of the Cadillac, Carl Greenlund, 55, of Warwick, Rhode Island, was seriously injured and taken to the University of Florida Health Medical Center in Jacksonville, according to police reports.

The FHP is investigating to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

