Zebra on the loose near Callahan put down by owner

CALLAHAN, Fla. - A zebra was put down by its owner after it got loose from a ranch northwest of Callahan Wednesday afternoon, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office and other sources.

Witnesses said the zebra escaped from the Cottonwood Ranch on Old Dixie Highway and was seen running down Iris Boulevard, chased by several vehicles. When it was cornered in a cul-de-sac, the owner shot it with a rifle and killed it.

Sheriff Bill Leeper was told the zebra was injured and the owner euthanized it with a gun while deputies were at the scene. Witnesses told News4Jax the animal did not appear to be injured and the owner killed the animal so it wouldn't hurt anyone.

"They didn't want it to injure anybody or anything," a neighbor told News4Jax. "They decided to shoot it and put it down."

"I tried to stop him to see if I could get a picture of the zebra and he was like, 'Look, man, I've got to go. They're probably fixing to arrest me,'" the neighbor said.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers and Nassau County Animal Control were at the scene, along with deputies when News4Jax arrived.

Leeper said his department did not know the owner had a zebra. News4Jax was told by residents of the area the exotic animals are kept at the cattle ranch, which also offers a wedding venue known as The Barn.

You can own zebra in Florida, though it requires a state permit, which FWC said the owner of this zebra did not have.

FWC code identifies three categories of captive wild animals -- Class I, Class II and Class III -- and includes permit requirements for the possession of listed animals and sets minimum standards for the maintenance and transportation of the same.

Zebras are not listed in Class I or Class II, but are included in Class III. Persons possessing Class III wildlife as personal use wildlife shall obtain a no-cost permit from the executive director of FWC.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.