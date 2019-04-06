Near head-on crash leaves 2 drivers dead in Nassau County

BRYCEVILLE, Fla. - Two men are dead after a near head-on crash between a pickup and car on County Road 121 and Horseshoe Circle around 3 a.m. Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Roger Carlton, 53, was driving his 1997 Ford F-150 pickup south on County Road 121 when Matthew Potter, 31 was driving his 2004 Dodge Neon sedan north but failed to maintain his lane.

Investigators said the left front of the pickup hit the left front of the car, causing the pickup to overturn and come to rest on its roof. The car veered into a ditch and also overturned.

Both drivers died on the scene.

A passenger in the car, Paul Slay, 30, was taken to the University of Florida Health Jacksonville and treated for minor injuries.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the driver of the car to veer into the opposite lane.

Lab tests are pending. All three men involved in the crash are from Bryceville, Florida.

