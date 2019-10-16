New bill would allow Florida students to get mental health days off of school

CNN Image

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A new bill filed in Florida could allow students to miss school for for mental health reasons.

House Bill 315, introduced by Representative Susan Valdes, would allow a specified number of mental health days as excused absences for students.

Under the bill, students would be allowed to take one day off of school per semester for mental health reasons.

"The Legislature finds that poor academic performance is associated with nonattendance and that school districts must take an active role in promoting and enforcing attendance as a means of improving student performance," the bill reads.

The students who take a mental health day will also be able to make up assigned work and not receive an academic penalty, the bill says.

If passed, it would take effect on July 1, 2020.

