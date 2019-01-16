New bill would require Florida high school students to take 'financial literacy' class

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Learning how to be responsible with money may be a requirement for students in Florida.

A Florida bill may soon require students pass a "financial literacy course" before they can graduate.

State Sen. Dorothy Hukill has filed legislation seeking to make the half-credit course a requirement, Tampa Bay Times reports.

"Many young people in this state graduate from high school without having basic financial literacy or money management skills," the bill states.

The bill would take effect with students entering grade 9 in the 2019-2020 school year.

The class would cover things such as:

Types of bank accounts offered, opening and managing a bank account, and assessing the quality of a depository institution’s services.

Balancing a checkbook.

Basic principles of money management, such as spending, credit, credit scores, and managing debt, including retail and credit card debt.

Completing a loan application.

Receiving an inheritance and related implications.

Basic principles of personal insurance policies.

Computing federal income taxes.

Local tax assessments.

Computing interest rates by various mechanisms.

Simple contracts.

