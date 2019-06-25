New thriller 'Crawl' features Category 5 hurricanes, gigantic alligators

It is a movie based on Florida's biggest fears: A Category 5 hurricane and massive gators.

The new Paramount Pictures movie "Crawl" takes place in a Florida town and depicts a fictional hurricane that brings out hungry alligators that will feast on those who did not evacuate.

If you live in Florida, you can understand why this hits close to home. Spoiler alert: Florida has both of these scary things.

Here is the movie description:

"When a massive hurricane hits her Florida town, young Haley ignores the evacuation orders to search for her missing father, Dave. After finding him gravely injured in their family home, the two of them become trapped by the rapidly encroaching floodwaters. With the storm strengthening, Haley and Dave discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of gigantic alligators."

The nail-biting horror-thriller hits theaters July 12, 2019. Watch that trailer, below.

Do you plan on seeing this movie?

