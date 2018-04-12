No surprise: Florida most dangerous state for pedestrians

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, Florida had the highest rate of pedestrian fatalities in 2016. Several recent studies have also concluded that the Sunshine state is a dangerous place for pedestrians.

Kelly/Usstal, a Fort Lauderdale personal injury law firm, examined three years of collision data (2014-2016) and worked with a data visualization firm to show where pedestrians may be a higher risk.

The collaboration identified 181 zones where 10 or more pedestrian collisions occurred.

Six of the top 10 intersections with the most pedestrian crashes were in Miami-Dade County and none of the top 25 most dangerous zones were in Jacksonville. A zone around University Avenue at 13th Street in Gainesville came in at No. 16.

FULL REPORT: Pedestrian Risk Study

The area around Main at Union streets in downtown Jacksonville -- which includes the JTA's main bus transfer facility -- was the 30th zone on the list, with 28 pedestrian crashes over the three years that resulted in 11 injuries, six of those serious, and one fatality.

A smaller zone on Bay Street that includes the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office headquarters had 19 crashes with 13 injuries and one fatality.

