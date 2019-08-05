Boy who drowned in Daytona Beach wave pool was from Jacksonville

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 5-year-old boy who drowned Saturday in a Daytona Beach wave pool was from Jacksonville, family members said.

The boy was identified as Kaiden Lawson, who would have turned 6 on Aug. 30.

According to a Daytona Beach Police Department report, a family member told police that Kaiden and his older brother were playing in waist-deep water in the wave pool at the Daytona Lagoon attraction early Saturday afternoon when the waves began. The family member said he was standing a few feet back when another child got his attention, "he took off his eyes off the kids that were in the water," and when he looked back up, he only saw one child in the water. The report stated the family member assumed that Kaiden had walked out of the wave pool and into the children's playground area, so he grabbed the other two children and went to look for Kaiden. When he couldn't find him, according to the report, he then walked around the wave pool area and saw a man carrying Kaiden out of the water.

According to Daytona Beach Fire Rescue records, the boy was reportedly underwater for possibly for four to five minutes, but the amount of time was not certain.

Police said the witness had been walking around the wave pool when he saw Kaiden face down in the water, jumped into the wave pool, flagged down a lifeguard who helped him take the boy out of the water and then began to perform CPR.

When a Fire Rescue crew arrived just before 1 p.m., lifeguards and bystanders were performing CPR on the boy. Fire Rescue said the boy was unresponsive and had no pulse when first responders took over lifesaving measures.

Kaiden was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family right now,” said Daytona Lagoon general manager Tyler Currie in a statement on the park's Facebook page. "This is a tragedy that leaves us all with heavy hearts."

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Kaiden's family with funeral expenses.

"Kaiden's light shined bright from the day he was born and in a traumatic turn, his light was dimmed at the precious age of 5," the GoFundMe organizer wrote.

News4Jax on Monday spoke briefly by phone with Kaiden's mother, but she said she was too distraught to talk publicly.

