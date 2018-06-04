Only in Florida: Man proposes to girlfriend surrounded by gators

ORLANDO, Fla. - It could be the most Floridian proposal ever.

A man got down on one knee in front of a very unusual audience: A pack of gators.

Sam van Reeth and his now-fiancee, Chana Vranken, went to Gatorland Orlando because they both love wildlife. While they were there, van Reeth, with the help of Gatorland, popped the question as alligators stayed within arm's reach.

WKMG reported van Reeth was a tourist visiting Central Florida from Belgium.

"So amazing to see the act of love against our beautiful tapestry of nature! Congrats to you both," read a message posted on Gatorland Orlando's Facebook page.

The couple is now happily engaged.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.