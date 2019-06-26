Overnight stays approved for surgical centers

iStock / ArtmannWitte

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After years of debate about the issue, a bill signed Tuesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis will allow patients to stay up to 24 hours at ambulatory surgical centers.

Patients currently are required to leave the facilities on the same day they are admitted for treatment. But with the bill allowing 24-hour stays, they will be able to remain overnight to recuperate from surgical procedures, similar to the way they can recuperate at hospitals.

The House had repeatedly tried to make the change in recent years but had not been able to reach agreement with the Senate.

During this year’s session, however, House Speaker Jose Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, made revamping the health-care system a top priority, and the 24-hour stay change was included in a broader health-care bill (HB 843) signed Tuesday by DeSantis.

The House also has supported allowing 72-hour stays at entities known as recovery care centers. That proposed change was not included in the newly signed legislation.

News Service of Florida