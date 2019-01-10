Pariente, Quince donate judicial papers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Longtime Florida Supreme Court justices Barbara Pariente and Peggy Quince, who left the bench because of a mandatory retirement age, have donated 190 boxes of documents to the Florida Supreme Court Library and Archives, according to the court.

The papers include speeches, office files, correspondence and opinion files. In all, 29 former justices have donated more than 1,100 boxes to the library and archives, with much of the material available to researchers, the court website said.

Pariente, Quince and Justice R. Fred Lewis left the court Tuesday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday appointed appellate Judge Barbara Logoa to fill the first of the three spots on the court.

News Service of Florida