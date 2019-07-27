Police: 2 Jacksonville teens jump train, end up in Volusia County

SXC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two teenage cousins from Jacksonville called 911, saying they were lost after they stowed away on a train and ended up in Pierson, according to a report from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the boys, 14 and 16 years old, went on a 10 hour trip. They were seen walking along the railroad tracks in Pierson at about 4 a.m. Friday and called 911 when they found a gas station.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the teens got onto the train at about 6 p.m., attempting to go somewhere in Jacksonville. The teens told police the train began traveling too fast, and they weren't able to get off safely. They tried calling 911 while on the train but couldn't hear because it was too loud.

The teens were held until their guardians could pick them up, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they were not injured, but they were exhausted.

