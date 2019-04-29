Police: Florida man gets drunk, tells cops he's Jason Bourne

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A Florida man thrown out of a Tampa-area library for being drunk was arrested after telling police his name was Jason Bourne, authorities said.

According to a copy of the arrest report, Pinellas Park Police were called to the Barbara S. Ponce Public Library about 2:15 p.m. April 23 because the man was causing a disturbance.

Jonathan William Chapman, 45, was under the influence of alcohol and refused to leave the library despite multiple requests from library staff that he go, according to the report.

When police arrived, Chapman gave them the name “Jason Bourne,” the titular character of Robert Ludlum’s best-selling book series, and a phony Social Security number, the report said.

Once police figured out Chapman’s actual identity, the 45-year-old man was taken into custody on a first-degree misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer without violence.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.