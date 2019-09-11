Police: 5 people stabbed at Tallahassee industrial park

WTXL-TV photo via CNN

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Five people were stabbed Wednesday morning at a building supply company in a Tallahassee industrial park and a suspect was taken into custody by police officers, authorities said.

The Tallahassee Police Department said officers were called to the complex on Maryland Circle around 8:37 a.m. and found multiple people with stab wounds. The stabbing victims required immediate medical attention, according to police.

A spokeswoman for Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare said none of the five victims were in critical condition after the stabbings. One victim was in serious condition, two were in fair condition and another two were in good condition, said Danielle Buchanan, a hospital spokeswoman.

Initial reports indicated the victims were stabbed at a Coca-Cola plant, but police later corrected that information, saying the stabbings occurred at Dyke Industries, which shares the same complex.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, family members gathered at the scene Wednesday and described a terrifying incident with at least one victim who was at Dyke Industries for a job interview being stabbed as many as five times. Tallahassee police spokesman Officer Damon Miller would not say Wednesday morning what the motive or what weapon was used, nor what connection the suspect had to the business.

Dyke Industries is a wholesale building material supplier. A company representative didn't immediately return a request for comment by The Associated Press.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.