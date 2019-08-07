John Morgan wants Florida to legalize recreational marijuana

AP Photo/Joe Reedy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three years after becoming the torchbearer for bringing medical marijuana to Florida, John Morgan is back at it – only this time, he wants to legalize recreational pot.

Morgan, a prominent personal injury attorney whose name and slogan have become as ubiquitous as road work in the Sunshine State, announced those plans with a message posted Tuesday on Twitter.

“I have decided that I am too old to care. I believe that #marijuana should be legal!! I think we have time and I think there is money to get it done. I already have the minimum wage signatures. Let’s do this maybe, forget Tallahassee! #ForThePeople,” Morgan tweeted, signing off with #PotDaddy.

The attorney famously spent millions of his own money on a 2016 campaign backing the constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana, which easily passed with the support of 71 percent of voters.

Lately, he’s been championing a separate amendment that would lift Florida’s minimum wage from $8.46 an hour to $15 an hour by 2026. So far, that effort has gathered the support of nearly 469,000 voters, nearly 200,000 petitions shy of the required 766,200 signatures.

Since Tuesday, Morgan has been making his rounds with Orlando media to discuss the venture. His support for the cause comes as a legalization proposal backed by Sensible Florida has collected over 81,000 signatures – about one-tenth of the number of petitions needed.

“The time has come for us to face the fact that there really is no great harm to society – to the contrary, only really good benefits,” he told WFTV in a recent interview, noting that he has skin in the game.

In an interview with the Orlando Sentinel, Morgan acknowledged that repeating the success from 2016 "will still be hard." But he remains optimistic that voters will rally to his side once the initiative makes its way onto the ballot, saying "it will pass in a landslide."

