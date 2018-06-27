Power plant approvals face challenges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Opponents of plans by Seminole Electric Cooperative, Inc., for new power plants in Putnam and Pasco counties have filed challenges at the Florida Supreme Court, according to documents posted Wednesday on the court’s website.

Quantum Pasco Power, L.P. and electric-cooperative customer Michael Tulk filed notices indicating they will challenge orders issued last month by the Florida Public Service Commission that gave key approvals to the power plants.

The notices, as is common, do not provide detailed arguments, but the opponents have questioned the need for a new 1,122-megawatt plant in Putnam County and a 573-megawatt plant in Pasco County.

Seminole Electric, which provides wholesale electricity to cooperatives throughout the state, has contended the new facilities are the most cost-effective way to meet the future energy needs of customers of cooperatives.

The new natural-gas plant in Putnam County would replace a coal-fired unit. Seminole Electric has proposed the new Pasco County natural-gas plant with Shady Hills Energy Center, LLC.

Quantum Pasco Power owns an already-existing plant in Pasco County, while Tulk is a customer of Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative, which is a member of Seminole Electric Cooperative, according to documents filed at the Public Service Commission.

In the orders last month, the Public Service Commission approved what are known as “determinations of need” for the plants --- an important step in utility projects.

News Service of Florida