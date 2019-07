PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old bicyclist was exiting a driveway when he was hit and killed by a car, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said Paul Shamblin, of Pomona Park, was attempting to cross U.S. 17 just north of East Main Street when he was hit by a car.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the driver of the car stayed at the scene and Shamblin was transported to the hospital where he later died.

