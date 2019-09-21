Three men are hurt in head-on crashes in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. - A head-on crash in Palatka late Friday night left two men in critical condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened just before midnight on U.S. Route 17 at Gordon Wilkinson Road.

Investigators said two white Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks were heading north in the southbound lanes of U.S.Route 17 when a third white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, which was traveling south in the southbound lanes, collided head-on with one of the trucks.

The FHP said that, moments later the second Chevrolet truck that was traveling north also collided with the truck that had been traveling south.

Tanner Tilton, 21, of Bostwick, and Hunter Weaver, 22, of Palatka, were taken to Orange Park Medical Center with critical injuries.

Landon Nearing, 20, of San Mateo, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

