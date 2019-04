CRESCENT CITY, Fla. - Two people were killed after a head-on crash in Crescent City, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on U.S. 17 at Stardust Boulevard in Putnam County after 8 p.m., Saturday.

Troopers told drivers to take an alternate route as crews cleared debris from the crash.

The immediate cause of the wreck was not released.​

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.