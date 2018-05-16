3 Putnam County students charged over Snapchat threats

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. - Three Putnam County middle school students were arrested at school Wednesday after exchanging series of threats over social media, authorities said.

Deputies were called to George C. Miller Middle School in Crescent City shortly before 10 a.m. after a parent notified administrators about threats made to her son on the messaging app Snapchat.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the parent showed images of the exchange to deputies, who determined two sixth grade students had threatened to hurt a third student.

The victim's 13-year-old sister then came to her brother's defense, threatening to "murder" the other two students, according to the Sheriff's Office.

In the end, deputies arrested the first two students and the victim's sister. They were taken to the Putnam County jail and transferred to a Department of Juvenile Justice facility.

Each of the students charged with written threat of violence, a second-degree felony offense.

