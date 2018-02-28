Troopers: 1 dead in Putnam County plane crash

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. - One person was confirmed dead after a small plane crashed into the St. Johns River in southern Putnam County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported about 7:30 p.m. near Fort Gates Ferry Road in Crescent City -- about 24 miles northwest of the Palatka Municipal Airport.

Troopers told News4Jax that the plane was upside-down in the river.

"That's not unusual for a light aircraft that has fixed landing gear," said News4Jax's Sam Kouvaris, who's an Federal Aviation Administration-certified pilot. "As soon as the landing gear touches the water, it flips upside down."

It's unclear at this time whether the pilot was the only person on board. Troopers said they were searching for a possible second person.

A Putnam County Sheriff's Office marine unit responded to assist in the search.

Kouvaris said there's two causes of small plane crashes -- either pilot error or a mechanical issue.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

News4Jax is at the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

