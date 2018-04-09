Deputies: Tangled lines lead to 'fishing rage,' racial slurs at Rodman Reservoir

PALATKA, Fla. - What started as a dispute between two men over fishing lines this weekend quickly escalated into what some might consider “fishing rage,” according to Putnam County authorities.

Witnesses told deputies that Michael Alan Andrews, 48 of Palatka, used racial slurs against another man, who is black, calling the man the N-word twice during an argument Saturday.

Andrews was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after investigators said he used a gun and his car to make that other man fear for his life.

According to the arrest report, the incident happened late Saturday morning at Rodman Reservoir, where Andrews was fishing. At some point, Andrews' fishing line got tangled with another man’s fishing line.

The other man told deputies that Andrews got angry and began threatening him by telling him he brings his gun for stupid people like him.

According to the second man, Andrews had a gun in a right-hip holster and at some point put his hand on the gun during an exchange of words.

The man said he was scared, so he went back to his car, where he called 911. He also said that when Andrews realized he was calling the Sheriff’s Office, he packed up his belongings, got in his car and swerved toward the man like he was going to hit him.

According to the report, Andrews drove down the road, stopped the car, got out and pulled a gun out of his trunk. The man told deputies that Andrews pointed the gun right at him.

Two eyewitnesses gave deputies a similar account of what happened, adding that Andrews even went as far as to use racial slurs while threatening the victim. One of the eyewitnesses said Andrews twice referred to the victim as an N-word.

When Andrews was arrested, deputies confiscated two 9mm handguns, officials said.

Bond for Andrews was set at $10,000.

