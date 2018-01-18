Family yearns for justice 3 years after Little League coach killed

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A family is still desperate for answers after a Putnam County Little League baseball coach was shot and killed inside his home in 2015.

Thursday marks three years since detectives said Joe Wall was found shot to death at his San Mateo home. No arrests have been made.

Days after the shooting, deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office weren't able to reveal much information about the killing. Joe's family members said investigators told them not to talk to reporters.

But since no one has been arrested three years later, Wall's father, Thomas Wall, and son, Thomas Wall III, spoke with News4Jax on Wednesday, saying it's too difficult to hold back because they need justice.

"He deserves more. He fought for the country. He was a baseball coach. He cared about people. It's just not right," Thomas Wall said as he looked through old photos of his son, Joe. "We just need justice. I get emotional, and I don’t mean to, but I just miss him and my grandson, I’m teaching him to drive and my son should be doing that. And it kills me just to see this.”

Thomas Wall said his son was married, but since the murder, the family is no longer in contact with his wife or granddaughter.

Joe's son, who's now 15 years old, lives with his grandfather, and is learning how to to grow up without his father.

"It's hard for me to watch and do baseball stuff in general," the teen said. "I almost broke down and cried when I went to the old field."

Since he can no longer play baseball with his father, Thomas Wall III has learned to play guitar.

"I hope that the killer is caught and arrested so this all just fixes itself, I guess," he said. "And we're not wondering who it is or when it's going to be solved."

The late veteran's father said he's known who the killer is all along.

"One way or another, they're going to pay for it," Thomas Wall said. "They know who they are and they know that I know who they area."

He said he just wishes detectives could find a way to prove who did it so his family can be at peace.

The Sheriff's Office could not be reached when News4Jax called to find out whether detectives have any new evidence in the cold case.

