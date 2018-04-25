FHP: Satsuma man killed while crossing State Road 20 in Interlachen

INTERLACHEN, Fla. - A 37-year-old man from Satsuma, Florida was killed in a crash Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was hit by a pick-up truck around 9:26 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 20 and North Filmore Avenue. According to the crash report, the man was attempting to cross State Road 20 when he was hit by a Nissan Titan.

FHP noted that due to the road not being lit, it was dark and visibility was low at the time of the accident.

The driver of the pick-up truck did remain on scene. Troopers said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

