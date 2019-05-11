'Dangerous' fugitive from Georgia wanted by Putnam County deputies

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man they consider dangerous who is wanted in Georgia.

Brant Odom, 40, has an outstanding warrant for violation of probation for failure to complete terms of his probation.

Detectives said he has been known to make trips throughout Florida but maintains a presence in Putnam County.

Odom has a lengthy criminal history in Florida and Georgia. He has served prison time at the state Department of Corrections for trafficking in illegal drugs, felony driving, trafficking in stolen property and grand theft.

He was seen driving two different vehicles. The first is a 2013 maroon Dodge Ram with a black tailgate. The second is a newer model gray Chevrolet Colorado.

Odom has a history of violence and anyone who sees him should not try to approach him, but instead should call the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 386-329-0800.

