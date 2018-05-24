Half million solar panels to benefit Putnam County homes

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A half a million solar panels have been installed by Florida Power and Light to benefit homes in Putnam County.

The utility celebrated the milestone with a behind-the-scenes tour Thursday of the Coral Farms Solar Energy Center. The 587 acre site can supply enough clean energy to power nearly 15,000 homes and equates to removing 12,000 cars from the road each year, FPL said.

The Coral Farms location joins 13 other solar power plants FPL operates in Florida, with an additional four set to open in 2019.

FPL plans to install more than 10 million new solar panels throughout Florida by 2023. According to FPL, recent constructions have more than tripled Florida's solar energy capacity.

