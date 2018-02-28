'Major program' for school safety coming to Putnam County, sheriff says

PALATKA, Fla. - Putnam County public schools should expect to see a major change soon when it comes to protecting students and faculty.

Sheriff Gator DeLoach and Superintendent Dr. Rick Surrency will announce the safety change at a 3 p.m. news conference Wednesday.

DeLoach called it a “major program” and a “monumental change,” but has not hinted at what it might be.

DeLoach said last week the changes are already under development and will “take place in short order.”

The sheriff and superintendent have not said what the cost of the new program will be, but DeLoach said no amount of money is to much to ensure the safety of the county's children.

The announcement will be made at the Putnam County Board of County Commissioners meeting room in the Putnam County Government Complex at 2509 Crill Ave. in Palatka.

