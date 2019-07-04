Man arrested after 'crime spree' in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - An Interlachen man was arrested after what Putnam County deputies described as a crime spree at three different locations.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, the first case involved the theft of a four wheeler and a dirt bike. The dirt bike was later recovered after it was abandoned.

A second case involved a stolen side-by-side all-terrain vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said. A third case occurred at the Vulcan sand plant and involved the theft of a washer and dryer.

Detectives, the Sheriff's Office said, determined Justin Eugene Dunn, 28, was using the sand plant to transport some of his goods and accessed the property by cutting a barbwire fence. Some of the stolen items were recovered.

Dunn was arrested and charged with two counts of grand theft and one count of burglary. He was held without bond for failure to appear in court on an unrelated charge.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.