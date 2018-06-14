Man given bad meth wanted to press charges, Putnam deputies say

PALATKA, Fla. - A Hawthorne man was arrested after he told deputies he purchased methamphetamine and had a "violent reaction" to the drug, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said Douglas Peter Kelly, 49, believed he'd been sold the wrong illegal narcotic. He contacted the Sheriff's Office and told deputies he wanted to press charges on the person who sold him the drug because of the reaction he had to it.

According to investigators, in an effort to ensure the quality of the drug, detectives told Kelly if he came to the Sheriff’s Office they could test the narcotic he purchased.

Kelly then drove to the Sheriff's Office and handed deputies the substance, which tested positive for meth, investigators said. He was booked into the Putnam County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond.

The Sheriff's Office said its detectives are "always ready to assist anyone who believes they were misled in their illegal drug purchase."

