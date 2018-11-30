Neighbors' complaints lead to 3 arrested on meth charges

Putnam County Sheriff's Office booking photos (from left to right) of Wade Murray, Chad Parrotte and Keri Rivero

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - Much to the relief to neighbors, deputies arrested three people accused of manufacturing and trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine behind a home between Satsuma and San Mateo.

Wade Murray, Chad Parrotte, and Keri Rivero are all facing multiple felony drug charges.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, Narcotics deputies were led to the Mulberry Street property after neighbors complained about alleged drug activities, triggering an investigation.

They were aided by a code enforcement violation that gave them the authority to enter the property where they said they found evidence of illegal narcotic activity.

Deputies said when they searched the back of the home, they discovered a meth lab. They said they found a half-pound of liquid meth, along with meth-making materials and other drug paraphernalia.

A neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation, said she was one of the people who complained to law enforcement because she was fed up.

"A lot of traffic back and forth. Cars coming in and out a lot," the neighbor said. “I know how they run. I know how they operate and they do not have any of our concerns at hand. They don’t care about us.”

Murray, Parrotte and Rivero are each charged with producing methamphetamine, trafficking amphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and drug equipment possession.

Murray, 47, and Rivero, 40, are also both charged with possession a structure to traffic drugs.

All three were booked into the Putnam County Jail Wednesday.

As of Thursday evening, Murray and Rivero were each being held on $163,000 bond and Parrotte, 38, was being held on $158,000 bond.

More arrests are anticipated as the investigation continues, according to the Sheriff's Office.

