PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - The pilot of a pontoon plane that flipped over after landing on the St. Johns River north of Palatka was rescued by a nearby boater, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

The pilot was not hurt and deputies said the upside-down plane was being towed to a dock.

The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating the incident.

