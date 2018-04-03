Public invited to weigh in on school safety at Putnam County school board meeting

PALATKA, Fla. - The District School Board of Putnam County met for workshop session Monday night to continue its discussing about school safety, including arming teachers in schools.

Public comment was not taken at Monday's workshop, but the community is invited to weigh in about the district's school safety plans at the board's regularly scheduled meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Price Middle School.

Back in February, Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach and Superintendent Dr. Rick Surrency announced a plan to beef up school security with an initiative called the Sheriff's Trained Armed Response program, or STAR.

The plan would permit arming certain personnel as special deputies. It would involve people who work in the schools, who would go through extensive training, psychological screenings, drug screenings and background checks.

Former student Kathryn Wisker told News4Jax that she's not opposed to the school security plan, but she thinks mental health is the bigger problem.

"If a student is driven to that point to want to shoot up a school, I feel like it will still happen either way," Wisker said. "I think we need to get to the root of the problem and expand on the mental aspect of the issue, and really get the help that the students need."

During Tuesday's meeting, the school board is also expected to take up a proposed three-year agreement with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office to place substations in Putnam schools.

